Jaime Angel Gonzalez sits on the pavement after being arrested Jan. 27, 2020, by Santa Maria police officers following a high-speed chase that ended when the suspect crashed into a SMOOTH transit bus at Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road. 

 Len Wood, Staff

The name of a man who died of an apparent drug overdose while in custody at the Northern Branch Jail has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaime Angel Gonzalez, 33, of Santa Maria, died Wednesday morning after being arrested on suspicion of a parole violation, then becoming unresponsive in an observation cell at the jail in Santa Maria, said sheriff’s public information officer Lt. Jarrett Morris.

Gonzalez was taken into custody after patrol deputies were sent to check the welfare of someone at a home in the 800 block of Redwood Avenue about 7:50 a.m.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

