Felony charges have been filed against the teen arrested in connection to Friday's fatal shooting of Salomon Morales Robles, the District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Augustin F., 17, will be arraigned Wednesday at Santa Maria Juvenile Court on first-degree murder and a special circumstance allegation that the murder was carried out to further the activities of a criminal street gang. Augustin also is charged with two additional counts of attempted murder in connection to a Saturday shooting of two other individuals in Santa Maria.
Additional special allegations include personal use and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, personally inflicting great bodily injury, and that the offenses were committed in association with and to benefit a criminal street gang.
Due to Augustin's age, his last name is not being released and the case will be filed with the juvenile court.
At about 11:32 p.m. Friday, Santa Maria Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane to reports of a male down. Officers arrived and found Morales Robles unresponsive after reportedly suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Morales Robles was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
While investigating Morales Robles' death, at about 12:07 a.m. Saturday, Santa Maria Police received another disturbance call in the 1900 block of South Ybarra Avenue. Officers responded to the location and found two victims, also with gunshot wounds.
Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.
Santa Police officers located and detained three male juveniles but ultimately arrested one, Augustin, on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, discharge of a firearm causing death and gang enhancements.
Friday's fatal shooting marks the fifth homicide of the year in the city.
According to the District Attorney's Office, there is a chance that Augustin will be entitled to a fitness hearing, which will determine whether the case should be transferred to adult criminal court.