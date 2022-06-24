A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has upheld murder-related charges against a Santa Maria man stemming from a May 2021 shooting death near Preisker Lane and North Broadway.
Erik Rocha Fernandez, 22, was arrested on May 29, 2021, and charged with eight felonies that include first-degree murder, attempted murder, illegally possession of drugs, witness intimidation and conspiracy. Six additional enhancements include lying in wait to commit murder and using a firearm to commit a felony.
Fernandez has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court records.
Two Santa Maria men have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges in a murder-for-hire plot allegedly hatched by one defendant who's jailed in connection to a May shooting death near Preisker Lane and North Broadway.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim inside a vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. May 28, 2021, near Preisker Lane and North Broadway, along the on-ramp leading to Highway 101. There, they located 29-year-old Frankie Placido Hernandez of Santa Maria, according to Lt. Terry Flaa.
An initial investigation revealed that the shooting had occurred near a business at the intersection of North Broadway and Grant Street, although Hernandez had apparently driven a short distance north before stopping. Hernandez was declared dead at the scene, according to Flaa.
Santa Maria Police investigators identified Fernandez as the suspect and initiated an extensive search and surveillance operation with help from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Fernandez was located riding a bicycle near Donovan Road and North Elm Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, and arrested, according to Flaa. He was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder.
Fernandez appeared before Judge Patricia Kelly on June 17 for the preliminary hearing in which she determined there was sufficient evidence to uphold the charges. Fernandez's case now proceeds to trial, with the next court date set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Santa Maria.
Neither public defender Sydney Bennett, Fernandez's attorney, nor Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore responded to emails seeking comment about the case.