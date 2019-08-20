Murder charges were filed Monday against three suspects arrested Friday in the killing of an Oceano man in early April, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Robert Joseph Garay, 28, and Gabriel Luis Garay, 21, both of San Luis Obispo, and Nathaniel Alexander Jara, 21, of Avila Beach were charged with first-degree murder with enhancements alleging they committed the murder of 41-year-old Daniel Fuentes Sr. in association with the Oceano 13 criminal street gang.
The charge also includes enhancements of intentionally discharging a firearm with great bodily injury.
The DA’s Office further alleges that Robert Garay was the one who actually fired the gun with the intent of killing Fuentes.
A second count alleges all three suspects actively participated in the Oceano 13 street gang with the specific intent of assisting the criminal conduct of the gang.
The three defendants did not enter a plea when they were arraigned on the charges Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
They are being held without bail in San Luis Obispo County Jail, where they were already incarcerated on an unrelated matter when they were arrested.
A statement of probable cause from the County Sheriff’s Department says the three were in a car driven by Jara when they saw Fuentes riding a bicycle near Ocean and 22nd streets just before midnight April 2.
The statement says the three chased Fuentes on foot, and Robert Garay shot him multiple times. Fuentes sought help at a neighbor’s house on Beach Street, where he collapsed and died.
According to the Sheriff’s Department, Fuentes was previously associated with the gang but was not a gang member when he was shot.