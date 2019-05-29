Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against the Lompoc man arrested in connection to the death of his infant daughter, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Jose Ramirez did not enter a plea Wednesday morning during his first appearance before Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca in Lompoc Superior Court, continuing his arraignment at the request of his public defenders. Prosecutors also claim Ramirez had previously been convicted of a serious or violent felony.
He will return to court Tuesday, June 11.
Lompoc Police arrested the 27-year-old Thursday, May 23, on suspicion of homicide and causing willful harm to a child resulting in death, according to Sgt. Scott Morgan. Through the course of an investigation and interview with Ramirez, detectives were able to determine that infant died May 19. No details regarding the alleged crime were reported by the department.
In 2016, Ramirez pleaded no contest to several felony charges including attempted rape by force or fear, false imprisonment, assault to commit rape, and intimidating or dissuading a witness. He was sentenced to one year in County Jail, five years of formal probation and required to register as a sex offender in the state of California.
Ramirez is in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail on $4 million bail.