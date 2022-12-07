Two drivers were arrested Tuesday in Santa Maria on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after one was involved in a traffic collision and the other struck one of the vehicles from the first crash and the two men trying to move it off the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Officers responded to a reported traffic collision near South Broadway and Morrison Avenue about 9:10 p.m. and discovered two crashes had occurred, Lt. Paul Van Meel said.
Initially, two vehicles were involved in a collision at South Broadway and Morrison, and two occupants of one of the vehicles were pushing theirs out of the roadway, Van Meel said.
That’s when a third vehicle, driven by Emiliano Sanchez Najera, a 32-year-old resident of Santa Maria, was headed northbound on Broadway and crashed into the two people and the vehicle they were pushing.
One of the two suffered major head injuries, and the second suffered major injuries to the lower extremities, Van Meel said.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Both were transported to a hospital for medical treatment and are expected to survive, he said.
The investigation determined one of the drivers from the initial collision, who was not identified, was allegedly driving while intoxicated, but it’s not clear if it was one of the two people who were struck.
Sanchez was also allegedly found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested and booked for DUI.
Van Meel said the Police Department is asking anyone with information on the crashes to contact the Traffic Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2291.