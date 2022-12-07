Two drivers were arrested Tuesday in Santa Maria on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after one was involved in a traffic collision and the other struck one of the vehicles from the first crash and the two men trying to move it off the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported traffic collision near South Broadway and Morrison Avenue about 9:10 p.m. and discovered two crashes had occurred, Lt. Paul Van Meel said.

Initially, two vehicles were involved in a collision at South Broadway and Morrison, and two occupants of one of the vehicles were pushing theirs out of the roadway, Van Meel said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

