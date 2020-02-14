MS-13 judge to consider protecting juror identities

A judge in the high-profile MS-13 murder case is set to determine next week whether the names or identities of prospective jurors will be hidden while the prosecution and defense seat a jury for the first of two back-to-back trials expected to begin in May at the Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Twelve defendants — all alleged members of the transnational criminal organization — were indicted in July 2016 by a Santa Barbara County grand jury on felony counts, including murder, criminal street gang conspiracy and conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators believe the group is responsible for 10 murders that occurred in the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016.

After a ruling in December, the defendants will be tried in two groups, with the first trial slated to begin May 4.

The trials are expected to run consecutively, with each one taking approximately a year due to the voluminous amount of evidence, including 2.6 million files, 3,000 exhibits and at least 170 civilian and law enforcement witnesses.