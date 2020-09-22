You have permission to edit this article.
Mossimo Giannulli, husband of actress Lori Loughlin, will serve 5 months in Lompoc prison
Mossimo Giannulli, husband of actress Lori Loughlin, will serve 5 months in Lompoc prison

Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam

Lori Loughlin, front, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston after a hearing on April 3, 2019, in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Giannulli will serve prison time in Lompoc. 

 Steven Senne

Mossimo Giannulli, fashion designer and husband of actress Lori Loughlin, will serve prison time in Lompoc after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to the college admissions bribery scandal.

U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton ordered Giannulli, 57, to serve five months in Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution, according to a Sept. 9 court order. He was formally sentenced on Aug. 21. 

Giannulli pleaded guilty on May 22 in Boston federal court to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and honest services wire and mail fraud. 

Additionally, Giannulli was ordered to pay a lump sum fine of $250,000 within 60 days of sentencing and provide a DNA sample. 

Upon his release, Giannulli also must serve two years probation and perform 250 hours of community service. 

"Full House" actress Loughlin also was charged in the investigation and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud on May 22. 

Loughlin, who was sentenced on the same day as her husband, was ordered to serve two months in Victorville federal prison and pay a $150,000 fine. 

Both are to report to prison on Nov. 19, according to court records. 

Loughlin and Giannulli were among dozens charged March in 2019 as the result of a yearlong FBI investigation into the bribery of college admissions officials in order to get their children into elite colleges. 

The couple was accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters admitted into USC as crew recruits, although neither had played the sport. 

Dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, the investigation resulted in the arrests of 53 people, including many prominent individuals, such as "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty to charges related to the scandal and served 14 days inside the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin. She was released on Oct. 25, 2019. 

Download PDF Giannulli sentencing
