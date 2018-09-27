More than 5,000 illegally grown cannabis plants valued at more than $2.5 million were destroyed in the Cuyama area this week by members of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Cannabis Enforcement Team, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Special Investigations and Criminal Investigations bureaus and the New Cuyama Sheriff’s Substation’s two resident deputies served a series of search warrants Tuesday and Wednesday at suspected illegal cultivation sites in the Cuyama Valley.
No cultivation licenses or permits had been issued by the state or the county to any of the sites, nor had the responsible individuals applied for them, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
As the first search warrant was served Tuesday in the 1600 block of Santa Barbara Canyon Road, three Hispanic men fled into the foothills, Hoover said.
Because there were several outbuildings and the marijuana grow was widespread, detectives were not able to pursue the men until after searching the site for additional suspects, she said.
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit helicopter searched the area but was unable to locate the fugitives.
After securing the property, deputies located two rifles, a small amount of cocaine and more than $9,000 in cash along with the large marijuana grow, where 1,955 marijuana plants were subsequently destroyed.
A second search warrant was then served on a rural property off Wasioja Road, where detectives found a large camp and a marijuana grow that were unoccupied.
Because of their vantage point overlooking roads entering the property, it’s likely the suspects saw approaching law enforcement officers and fled, Hoover said, and a helicopter search of the area turned up no suspects.
Detectives destroyed 2,318 marijuana plants at that site and found large quantities of trash from the camp as well as various agricultural chemicals.
The following day, detectives served another search warrant on a rural property in the 8300 block of Foothill Road, where they found a large marijuana grow with several camping trailers.
No suspects were located, but evidence indicated people had been at the site within the past day, Hoover said.
Detectives destroyed 1,200 marijuana plants at that location and found a small puppy that appeared to be sick huddled amid agricultural chemicals.
Hoover said the puppy was turned over to County Animal Services to be cared for.
Over the two-day operation, detectives destroyed a total of 5,473 plants worth an estimated $2.7 million, Hoover said.
A follow-up investigation is underway to identify suspects involved in funding the cultivation sites.