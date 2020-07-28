Monday night shooting leaves one dead, Lompoc Police seeking information

A man was shot and killed in Lompoc on Monday night and the Lompoc Police Department is seeking information from the community.

The shooting occurred around 8:06 p.m. in the 700 block of West Chestnut Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and reported locating a 30-year-old male victim. Officers provided aid until medics arrived, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and the victim was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The name of the victim was not released by police.

The Lompoc Police Department has launched a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged by police to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

The incident marks the third reported homicide in Lompoc this year. A 39-year-old man was shot and killed on Feb. 8, and an 18-year-old woman was fatally shot on March 25.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

