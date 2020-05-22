Missouri man arrested after standoff with sheriff's deputies in Buellton
alert top story

Missouri man arrested after standoff with sheriff's deputies in Buellton

{{featured_button_text}}
Mitchell Medina

Medina

 Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Contributed Photo

A man wanted in Missouri was arrested and a child is in protective custody after a 30-minute standoff with Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies in Buellton on Thursday. 

Deputies responded to a residence in the 400 block of Farmland Drive in Buellton shortly before 2:45 p.m. Thursday to locate and eventually arrest 34-year-old Mitchell Medina, who's accused of stealing a truck, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

Mitchell was apprehended at the request of Mercer County Sheriff's Office in Missouri, where he was wanted on a felony vehicle theft and vehicle tampering warrant. 

Lompoc prison accused of 'cruel and unusual' punishment in COVID-19 class-action lawsuit

After arriving at the Buellton residence, sheriff's deputies found the vehicle — a maroon Chevrolet truck — in the driveway.  They made contact with Medina shortly after 3:30 p.m. and called for him to surrender using a PA system from inside a patrol car, Zick said. 

Medina opened the door and briefly spoke with deputies but ran back inside the home and refused to come out. He was seen through the front window nervously pacing the living room as he talked with Sgt. Seth Woodill. 

As Woodill spoke with Medina, the Sheriff's Hostage Negotiation and Special Enforcement teams, as well as a K-9 unit, arrived on scene, Zick said. 

A tense moment came when Medina picked up his young child and continued to pace the room, but the standoff ended shortly after 4 p.m. when Woodill convinced Medina to give himself up after promising his child would be cared for, Zick said. 

Medina was taken into custody, while his child was taken into the care of Child Protective Services. Medina was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting arrest and felony child endangerment.

Medina's bail on the local charges was set at $0 due to Emergency Rule 4, although he remains in custody on the Missouri warrant, Zick said, adding that extradition is being arranged. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News