Missouri man arrested after standoff with sheriff's deputies in Buellton

A man wanted in Missouri was arrested and a child is in protective custody after a 30-minute standoff with Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies in Buellton on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 400 block of Farmland Drive in Buellton shortly before 2:45 p.m. Thursday to locate and eventually arrest 34-year-old Mitchell Medina, who's accused of stealing a truck, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Mitchell was apprehended at the request of Mercer County Sheriff's Office in Missouri, where he was wanted on a felony vehicle theft and vehicle tampering warrant.

After arriving at the Buellton residence, sheriff's deputies found the vehicle — a maroon Chevrolet truck — in the driveway. They made contact with Medina shortly after 3:30 p.m. and called for him to surrender using a PA system from inside a patrol car, Zick said.

Medina opened the door and briefly spoke with deputies but ran back inside the home and refused to come out. He was seen through the front window nervously pacing the living room as he talked with Sgt. Seth Woodill.