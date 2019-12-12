{{featured_button_text}}
 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed.

Update--5:04 p.m. PST: Hermelinda Loera has been located by the Santa Maria Police Department.

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 88-year-old Hermelinda Loera, who was last seen at 9 a.m. Thursday in the area of Yoshida Drive and Seaward Drive.

Loera, who only speaks Spanish, is impaired and considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

She is a described as a 5-foot Hispanic female standing with gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a straw hat with round brim and a bow on the back, and a purple or beige top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.

