Update--5:04 p.m. PST: Hermelinda Loera has been located by the Santa Maria Police Department.
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 88-year-old Hermelinda Loera, who was last seen at 9 a.m. Thursday in the area of Yoshida Drive and Seaward Drive.
You have free articles remaining.
Loera, who only speaks Spanish, is impaired and considered at-risk due to a medical condition.
She is a described as a 5-foot Hispanic female standing with gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a straw hat with round brim and a bow on the back, and a purple or beige top.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.