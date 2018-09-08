Police are on the lookout for possible suspects who shot at a home late Friday night in Santa Maria.
Just before 11 p.m., neighbors in the area of Depot Street and Orchard Avenue reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Santa Maria Police responded to the scene and reportedly located numerous shell casings in the street and discovered that the exterior of a house nearby sustained multiple strikes from a firearm.
An unoccupied vehicle parked in front of that house was also struck multiple times.
One adult inside the home was struck with glass and sustained a minor injury, but none of the five occupants was struck by gunfire.
The suspect or suspects fled in a car that has yet to be identified or located, officials said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Police Department dispatch at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277 or ext. 1304.