Minor injury reported in 3-vehicle collision near Hwy 101 and Donovan Road

Donovan rollover
A three-vehicle collision along the northbound Donovan Road on-ramp shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday resulted in a rollover.

 Jason Anderson, Staff

One person received minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision that resulted in a rollover near Donovan Road and Highway 101, temporarily slowing traffic entering the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The incident occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. along the northbound Donovan Road on-ramp, when a red Chevy S-10 pickup truck entering the freeway collided with two other vehicles, including a white Dodge Ram truck, according to the CHP. 

The collision caused the S-10 to land on its side in the right-hand lane of the on-ramp, while the Ram came to rest in the left-hand lane. The other vehicle wasn't immediately identified. 

A possible injury was reported inside the S-10, according to the CHP incident website. 

Santa Maria Police and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office were contacted for assistance. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

