You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Meth, mushrooms allegedly found in traffic stop lead to Buellton man's arrested
alert top story

Meth, mushrooms allegedly found in traffic stop lead to Buellton man's arrested

{{featured_button_text}}

A Buellton man was arrested last week on drug charges after Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies allegedly found methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms inside of his car and at his residence.

Deputies stopped a black Chevrolet Equinox driven by John Scott Bavaro, 53, of Buellton traveling northbound on Highway 101 shortly after noon Feb. 11, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added that Bavaro was stopped for an alleged speeding violation. 

During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and allegedly found nearly one pound of methamphetamine concealed in the dashboard with a replica firearm, Zick said. 

Additionally, deputies discovered prescription medication that didn't belong to Bavaro, Zick added. 

A few hours later, narcotics detectives served a search warrant at Bavaro's residence in the 400 block of Avenue of Flags in Buellton, where they allegedly located evidence of drug sales, an additional seven grams of methamphetamine and four grams of psilocybin mushrooms. 

Bavaro was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of several felonies, including possession of a controlled substance for sales, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, transportation of a controlled substance for sales, commission of a felony after release on bail and transportation of methamphetamine for sales, and one misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

His bail was set at $50,000. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News