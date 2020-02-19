Meth, mushrooms allegedly found in traffic stop lead to Buellton man's arrested

A Buellton man was arrested last week on drug charges after Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies allegedly found methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms inside of his car and at his residence.

Deputies stopped a black Chevrolet Equinox driven by John Scott Bavaro, 53, of Buellton traveling northbound on Highway 101 shortly after noon Feb. 11, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added that Bavaro was stopped for an alleged speeding violation.

During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and allegedly found nearly one pound of methamphetamine concealed in the dashboard with a replica firearm, Zick said.

Additionally, deputies discovered prescription medication that didn't belong to Bavaro, Zick added.

