You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marc Schneider appointed as police chief for Santa Maria

Marc Schneider appointed as police chief for Santa Maria

A new police chief in Santa Maria has been appointed to succeed Phil Hansen, who is officially leaving the top position Saturday after announcing his retirement last month. 

Marc Schneider, a division commander with the Santa Maria Police Department, was appointed by City Manager Jason Stilwell following a selection process, according to spokesman Mark van de Kamp. 

Schneider will assume the position of acting chief on Saturday after Hansen steps down and will become chief on Jan. 2. 

Schneider's experience in law enforcement spans three decades, beginning with the Pismo Beach Police Department in 1993.

He was hired by the Santa Maria Police Department in 1995 and worked his way through the ranks as an officer, sergeant and lieutenant before being promoted to division commander in 2017, according to van de Kamp.

Additionally, his education includes a bachelor's degree in criminology and a master's degree in human resource management.  

A longtime resident of Santa Maria, Schneider also serves on the boards of several local nonprofits, including the board of trustees for Child Abuse Listening Mediation, the advisory board for One805 and the department's liaison for the Santa Maria Police Council, according to van de Kamp.  

Additionally, Schneider is a member of the Breakfast Rotary Club of Santa Maria and the Elks Lodge No. 1538. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News