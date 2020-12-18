Marc Schneider appointed as police chief for Santa Maria

A new police chief in Santa Maria has been appointed to succeed Phil Hansen, who is officially leaving the top position Saturday after announcing his retirement last month.

Marc Schneider, a division commander with the Santa Maria Police Department, was appointed by City Manager Jason Stilwell following a selection process, according to spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

Schneider will assume the position of acting chief on Saturday after Hansen steps down and will become chief on Jan. 2.

Schneider's experience in law enforcement spans three decades, beginning with the Pismo Beach Police Department in 1993.

He was hired by the Santa Maria Police Department in 1995 and worked his way through the ranks as an officer, sergeant and lieutenant before being promoted to division commander in 2017, according to van de Kamp.

Additionally, his education includes a bachelor's degree in criminology and a master's degree in human resource management.

A longtime resident of Santa Maria, Schneider also serves on the boards of several local nonprofits, including the board of trustees for Child Abuse Listening Mediation, the advisory board for One805 and the department's liaison for the Santa Maria Police Council, according to van de Kamp.

Additionally, Schneider is a member of the Breakfast Rotary Club of Santa Maria and the Elks Lodge No. 1538.