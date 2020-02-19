Map: Traffic collisions in Santa Maria surge, nearly 150% increase in DUI arrests

Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel said that police have responded to 356 traffic collisions from the beginning of this year through Feb. 14, which he said is a 20% to 30% increase from the same time last year.

Additionally, DUI arrests have spiked, going from just under 60 last year to 144 during the same time period, Mengel said.

After relaying information on Thursday of last week about the 344 collisions that have occurred so far this year, Mengel said the number jumped to 356 after 12 more collisions were reported in the 24-hour period since SMPD put out its initial tweet.

The collisions in 2020 include 189 noninjury, 140 hit-and-runs, 40 with injuries and one fatality, which occurred on Feb. 7 near the intersection of Stowell and Blosser roads, Mengel said.

Specifically, the hit-and-run collisions include four with injuries and 122 with property damage only, while the 229 non hit-and-run collisions include 36 with injuries and the remainder include those with damage to property.