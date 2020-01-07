Man who robbed Grover Beach bank gets 7 years

A Kern County man who robbed a Grover Beach bank and another in Long Beach while brandishing what appeared to be a handgun was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison Monday.

Dino Tabar Trias, 45, of Bakersfield was sentenced by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, who also ordered Trias to pay $4,001 in restitution to the two banks.

In a plea agreement, Trias pleaded guilty last September to one count of armed robbery of a Comerica bank branch in downtown Long Beach on Jan. 22, 2019, said a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During that robbery, he brandished what appeared to be a handgun and demanded that the teller hand over the bank’s money, said Ciaran McEvoy, public information officer for the Central District U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The teller, fearing for her life, handed over $1,156 in cash.

But prior to that robbery, on Dec. 7, 2018, Trias hit a Rabobank in Grover Beach, where he showed a teller what appeared to be a gun in his waistband and demanded the teller give him all her money.

The teller gave Trias $2,350 in cash, McEvoy said.

The robberies were investigated by the FBI, the Grover Beach Police Department, the Long Beach Police Department and the Bakersfield Police Department, and Trias has been in federal custody since February 2019.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.