Man who allegedly vandalized TVs inside Costco prompts numerous reports of shots fired

A man allegedly vandalized thousands of dollars worth of televisions at Costco on Monday, which prompted several 911 calls reporting shots fired inside the business and Santa Maria Police officers converging on the scene, a department spokesman said.
Police Lt. Terry Flaa said officers responded to Costco, located at 1700 S. Bradley Road, shortly after 6 p.m. Monday to numerous conflicting reports of shots fired inside the store and a suspect — identified as Jose De Leon Dominguez, 25, of Santa Maria — vandalizing televisions.
An investigation revealed that Dominguez entered Costco and allegedly pushed two large televisions onto the floor, causing at least $3,000 worth of damage, Flaa said.
The sounds of the TVs crashing onto the floor prompted several people to call the Santa Maria Police Department and report possible shots fired inside the store, Flaa said.
As officers arrived on scene, they spotted Dominguez running from the store and into the parking lot, Flaa said, adding that police continued to receive additional calls reporting vandalism and shots fired.
A responding officer ordered Dominguez to stop, but he refused and ran from the scene, Flaa said.
The officer followed Dominguez and caught up with him at the intersection of Meehan Street and Bradley Road, where Dominguez allegedly resisted the officer's attempts to arrest him, Flaa said.
Several bystanders helped the officer restrain Dominguez, who was taken into custody, Flaa added.
Dominguez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, with bail set at $25,000.