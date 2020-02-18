Man who allegedly vandalized TVs inside Costco prompts numerous reports of shots fired

A man allegedly vandalized thousands of dollars worth of televisions at Costco on Monday, which prompted several 911 calls reporting shots fired inside the business and Santa Maria Police officers converging on the scene, a department spokesman said.

Police Lt. Terry Flaa said officers responded to Costco, located at 1700 S. Bradley Road, shortly after 6 p.m. Monday to numerous conflicting reports of shots fired inside the store and a suspect — identified as Jose De Leon Dominguez, 25, of Santa Maria — vandalizing televisions.

An investigation revealed that Dominguez entered Costco and allegedly pushed two large televisions onto the floor, causing at least $3,000 worth of damage, Flaa said.

The sounds of the TVs crashing onto the floor prompted several people to call the Santa Maria Police Department and report possible shots fired inside the store, Flaa said.

