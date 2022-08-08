Police arrested a man Saturday morning after he allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle and shoot its driver in the head, then carjacked another vehicle and led officers on a high-speed pursuit before crashing the stolen car in a ditch, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said.
Jonathon Garcia, 19, was booked on suspicion of attempted homicide, carjacking, felony evading arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol and committing a felony with a firearm, Sgt. Andrew White said.
Officers were sent to the 1300 block of North L Street on a report of someone pointing a gun at residents and demanding they give up their cars, White said.
One of the victims told officers the man, whom they later identified as Garcia, allegedly pointed the gun at his head while he was still in his vehicle and tried to pull the trigger multiple times.
After the victim fled in his vehicle to call 911, Garcia spotted a woman getting into her vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot and pointed the gun at her, ordering her to get out of her car, White said.
She complied and handed him her car keys, whereupon Garcia fled the parking lot, he said.
Officers spotted the vehicle on Central Avenue and initiated a pursuit, with Garcia allegedly driving the stolen car at high speeds through the North H Street intersection until finally turning onto North D Street.
He lost control in the 1100 block of North D Street and the vehicle spun into a drainage ditch, where he surrendered and was taken into custody, White said.
Police allegedly found a loaded firearm in the vehicle and determined Garcia was driving under the influence, he said.