San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking for a man they believe invaded two Olde Town Nipomo homes early Friday morning and grabbed women inside before fleeing prior to deputies’ arrival, a sheriff’s spokesman said.
Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man and asking residents and business owners to review their surveillance video footage to see if they capture anything suspicious between midnight and 7 a.m., sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
The suspect is described as a light-colored black man, 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall with a thin build and short hair, clean shaven, possibly walking with a limp and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a blue surgical mask.
About 3:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of North Burton Street where a man reportedly forced his way inside and grabbed a woman, then fled before deputies arrived, Cipolla said.
Then at about 5:45 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 100 block of East Tefft Street, where a man had entered and grabbed a woman, again fleeing before deputies arrived.
Cipolla said neither woman was injured.
Sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information or who has possible surveillance video of the suspect to contact the sheriff's nonemergency dispatch line at 805-781-4550.