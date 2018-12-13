A man’s confrontation with police that shut down a Lompoc bridge for three hours came to an end when officers used an impact weapon to disable the suspect Thursday evening, a Police Department spokesman said.
William Morales, 32, suffered only minor injuries and was taken into custody on suspicion of interfering with police or resisting arrest through violence or threats, said Sgt. S. Morgan of the Lompoc Police Department.
Officers were called to the “H” Street Bridge about 4:45 p.m. by a report of a man who was possibly in crisis and arrived to find Morales near the edge of the bridge, Morgan said.
When they attempted to contact him by phone, Morales allegedly threatened them and the general public verbally and made statements indicating he might be armed.
The Police Department’s armored vehicle was brought to the scene, allowing officers to safely approach Morales and begin negotiations that lasted nearly an hour but were unsuccessful, Morgan said.
Morales walked around on the bridge, allegedly making threats, reaching into a backpack, using his cane as a potential weapon, challenging officers and walking toward them in a threatening manner.
When Morales entered what police believed was a safe location, they decided to use a less-lethal impact weapon, which debilitated Morales and allowed officers to take him into custody with only minor injuries.
Morgan said the entire incident lasted more than three hours, during which the “H” Street Bridge remained closed.