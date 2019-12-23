Man injured in Sunday shooting in Lompoc; incident marked fourth shooting over past week

A man was injured Sunday afternoon in a shooting in northern Lompoc that is under investigation by the Lompoc Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the 800 block of North G Street around around 10 a.m. Sunday. An adult male with a gunshot wound was located. His injuries were nonlife-threatening, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Department to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.

The shooting marked the fourth in the city in a seven-day span. A teen was injured in a shooting on Dec. 16, and two separate shootings were reported on Dec. 18.

