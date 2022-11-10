Several phone calls around 11:50 a.m. Thursday reporting multiple shots fired near the 600 block of North Fourth Street sent Lompoc Police Department officers to the location, where they found a 36-year-old man with a non-life-threatening wound, a police spokesman said.
He was transported to a hospital for treatment while detectives began an investigation that revealed a vehicle was involved in the shooting, Det. Sgt. Vincent Magallon said.
With the support of patrol units, detectives stopped a vehicle they believed was involved that was occupied by three people and found three firearms, including a handgun with no serial number — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — and a sawed-off shotgun, Magallon said.