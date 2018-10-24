One of the men indicted in connection to the multidefendant MS-13 gang case pleaded no contest Wednesday to criminal street gang conspiracy and was sentenced to eight years in state prison.
Rafael Lainez Castro also admitted a special allegation Wednesday -- offering to furnish a gun to another for purpose of aiding, abetting or enabling that individual to commit a felony. He struck the deal with the prosecution after over a year of negotiation discussions and just before he was set to go to trial this week.
A dozen men, believed to be a part of MS-13 and linked to 11 slayings and 14 attempted murders in Santa Maria over a period of three years, were arrested by Santa Maria Police in March 2016 during a sting referred to as Operation Matador -- a collaborative, multiagency effort that involved search warrants being served and arrests being made simultaneously in Santa Maria, Bakersfield and other cities.
Castro has been in custody at County Jail since his arrest in March 2016. He was indicted in July 2016 on criminal street gang charges and conspiracy to commit murder. Had he been convicted as charged, he would have faced up to a decade in state prison.
Castro was given a six-year prison sentence, but since he gave up two years of credit for time served in jail as part of the deal, according to the prosecution, he now will serve an eight-year sentence.
Castro's co-defendants will return to court Nov. 16 for a management conference in the case that still is in its early stages due to the voluminous amount of evidence attorneys must sift through.
On Jan. 18, the court will decide whether or not to seal the courtroom for the Feb. 4-5 motion to dismiss indictments hearing for the remaining defendants in the case. Attorneys have filed motions to seal the courtroom from the public for the February hearing as it would be one of the first times details about the case and parts of the grand jury transcripts would be publicized.