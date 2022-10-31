Santa Maria police cruiser-generic.jpg
Santa Maria Police Department and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office are investigating a police officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead on West Morrison Avenue early Monday morning.

A Santa Maria Police Department officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead early Monday morning is under a criminal investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The Police Department is also conducting an internal investigation to see if policies were properly followed, a police commander said.

It’s unclear how many officers fired their weapons at the suspect or whether those involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with or without pay.

