A Santa Maria Police Department officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead early Monday morning is under a criminal investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
The Police Department is also conducting an internal investigation to see if policies were properly followed, a police commander said.
It’s unclear how many officers fired their weapons at the suspect or whether those involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave with or without pay.
The suspect, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was shot after allegedly threatening officers with an unidentified type of weapon, holding them at bay during a two-hour standoff and attempting to force his way into an apartment.
Santa Maria Police Department Cmdr. Dan Cohen said an officer conducting an investigation in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue contacted the man about 10:20 p.m. Sunday.
The man threatened officers with a weapon, refused to comply with verbal commands, even after less-lethal impact projectiles were used on him, and fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex, where he hid behind a barrier, Cohen said.
Over the next two hours, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, even bringing in FBI-trained crisis negotiators, but the man still refused to disarm himself or surrender to police, he said.
Still armed, the man allegedly attempted to forcibly break into a nearby apartment occupied by uninvolved residents, which led to one or more officers shooting and killing the suspect.
Cohen said the suspect was on probation for resisting officers by use of threats or force, and a warrant for his arrest for violating probation had already been issued prior to the Sunday night incident.
He said the department “takes use of force by its officers seriously and will conduct an internal investigation to ensure department polices [sic] were properly followed.”
The criminal investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office will be reviewed by the County District Attorney’s Office to determine if the officers’ actions were lawful.
The investigation is ongoing, so no additional details were released Monday morning, but Cohen said more information would be provided as the investigation progresses.