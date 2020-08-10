Man arrested on drug, gun, theft charges in Lompoc after attempting to sell stolen Tom Petty guitar

A man who was allegedly attempting to sell a stolen guitar that had been autographed by late rock star Tom Petty was arrested Friday in Lompoc and is facing multiple charges related to theft, drugs and guns.

The Lompoc Police Department reported that it worked in collaboration with Los Angeles Police Department detectives to arrest 35-year-old Daylan Isaacs, a convicted felon who was allegedly trying to sell the Petty-signed guitar for $10,000 on social media sites in Lompoc.

The guitar had been reported stolen after a major commercial storage burglary in the Los Angeles area. Detectives from the Lompoc and Los Angeles police departments contacted and arrested Isaacs near the Lompoc Walmart store after he arrived there believing that he was selling the instrument to a legitimate buyer.

Along with the guitar, detectives reported finding Isaacs also in possession of a loaded handgun. After serving search warrants at a local motel and at Isaac’s residence, Lompoc police reported also finding “large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine for sale.”

Isaacs was charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition, possessing a loaded firearm in public, possession of stolen property, and possession of heroin and methamphetamine for sale.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.