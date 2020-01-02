Man arrested on domestic violence, gun charges after brief New Year's Day standoff in Buellton

A Buellton man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and gun charges following a brief standoff at his home on New Year's Day, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue in Buellton at approximately 12:42 a.m. following a report of an armed suspect who had barricaded himself inside his home after allegedly firing a handgun into the air, assaulting his wife and threatening his family, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Upon arriving, deputies evacuated the family members from the home and neighboring residences. Deputies then called the suspect — 24-year-old Gaston Tapia — on his cellphone and gave verbal commands asking him to exit the home peacefully. Tapia came to the door and surrendered peacefully, Zick said.
Inside the home, police found several assault weapons parts and a high-capacity magazine that was fully loaded with 9 millimeter rounds, Zick said.
Deputies also located a 9-millimeter handgun with no serial number or any identifiable markings, which Zick said is believed to be the weapon Tapia fired into the air.
A sheriff's K-9 trained in finding explosives was used to search for spent cartridges from the handgun but was unsuccessful, according to Zick.
Tapia was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize, preventing or dissuading a witness, domestic violence, possession of a large capacity magazine and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner. His bail was set at $100,000.