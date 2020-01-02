Man arrested on domestic violence, gun charges after brief New Year's Day standoff in Buellton

A Buellton man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and gun charges following a brief standoff at his home on New Year's Day, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue in Buellton at approximately 12:42 a.m. following a report of an armed suspect who had barricaded himself inside his home after allegedly firing a handgun into the air, assaulting his wife and threatening his family, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Upon arriving, deputies evacuated the family members from the home and neighboring residences. Deputies then called the suspect — 24-year-old Gaston Tapia — on his cellphone and gave verbal commands asking him to exit the home peacefully. Tapia came to the door and surrendered peacefully, Zick said.