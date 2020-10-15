Man arrested after attempted Guadalupe bank robbery

A man was arrested near Vandenberg Air Force Base on suspicion of attempting to rob the Mechanics Bank in Guadalupe after a police pursuit Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Guadalupe Street after an unidentified man entered the bank wearing a white mask and handed the teller a note demanding money, according to Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash.

The teller handed the note back but didn't give the suspect any money.

The suspect, who wasn't immediately identified by police, did not appear to have a weapon and no injuries were reported, according to Cash.

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's patrol unit spotted the suspect, who was reported to be driving a white car, traveling southbound on Highway 1 and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended a short time later near the front gate of Vandenberg Air Force Base, where the suspect was arrested, according to Cash.

The incident is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0