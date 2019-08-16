A man was arrested Friday in Santa Maria after he allegedly fired shots at a home in the northwest part of the city.
Around 8:20 a.m., Santa Maria police were dispatched to the the 1400 block of North Elm Street, said Lt. Russ Mengel.
Officers discovered the home at the end of a cul-de-sac had been struck with bullets that appeared to be from a handgun.
Jose Gilbert Sendeja, 30, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Mengel said no one was injured and that the investigation is ongoing.
"Officers are going to speak with witnesses and other neighbors to find out what may have led to the shooting," he said.