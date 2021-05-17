A male was shot and killed Sunday following a verbal altercation near North Lincoln and West Mill streets in Santa Maria.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. near the intersection and, upon arrival, located the victim lying in the middle of the street with apparent gunshot wounds, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
An initial investigation revealed that the shooter, who wasn't identified, produced a firearm and shot the victim following a verbal altercation with a group of people, according to Flaa.
No suspect information was available as of Monday morning. The victim's name is not being released until family are notified, according to Flaa.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or call the tip line at ext. 2677.