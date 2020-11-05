Male driver killed in vehicle rollover on Hwy 101 near Los Alamos

A male driver was killed Thursday in a vehicle rollover crash along Highway 101 near Los Alamos.

The crash was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. near Woodchopper Hill, an area six miles southeast of Los Alamos and nine miles north of Buellton, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Craig Carrier.

The crash occurred after an unidentified driver of a 2010 Mercedes GLK was traveling northbound on Highway 101, south of Alisos Canyon Road, at an "extremely high rate of speed" and allowed the vehicle to travel off the east edge of the road.

The Mercedes struck a dirt embankment, causing it to roll over, and the driver was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Carrier.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not known if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors, although the crash is under investigation, according to Carrier.

The name of the driver will be released after his family is notified.

