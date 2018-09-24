A Los Olivos man was among 17 arrested in a two-day anti-prostitution operation conducted in Goleta by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Special Investigations Bureau and Criminal Investigations Bureau conducted the undercover operation Thursday and Friday, Sept. 20 and 21, as part of an ongoing effort to reduce the number of victims abused by human traffickers and curb the purchase of sex, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
To set up the sting, investigators placed an ad on several websites known for prostitution-related advertisements, announcing a female was willing to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money.
When someone responded to an ad, an undercover detective negotiated a sexual act for an amount of money, then gave the caller the location of a hotel meeting place.
Once the caller arrived at the location, the person was arrested on suspicion of soliciting prostitution. All were cooperative when contacted, Hoover said, and all but one were booked, then released with a notice to appear.
Those arrested included 31-year-old Owen Wright of Los Olivos. The rest, ranging in age from 19 to 78 years of age, were from Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.
One suspect, Dr. Richard Davis, 55, of Santa Barbara was allegedly found in possession of a hypodermic syringe loaded with suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine and was also booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
He posted $20,000 bail and was released.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the operation by the Santa Barbara Police Department and County District Attorney’s Office.
Hoover said over the years, the number of prostitution-related advertisements online has grown substantially, and a majority of the women advertised as prostitutes are victims of various types of abuse or human trafficking.
One factor driving human trafficking is the demand for women to engage in sexual exploitation, Hoover said.
So the Sheriff’s Office conducts such stings to deter people from seeking a prostitute, thus reducing demand and the number of women who fall victim to human trafficking.