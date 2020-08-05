Lompoc woman sentenced to 7 years in state prison for March 2019 stabbing death

A Santa Maria judge on Wednesday sentenced a Lompoc woman to seven years in state prison for her role in the emotionally-driven stabbing death of a 55-year-old man inside a residence in March 2019.
Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor handed down the sentence to Darlene Ybarra, 36, who pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter of Eric Larsson and admitted an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon, a knife, according to Dillon Forsyth, Ybarra's attorney.
Ybarra appeared in person inside the courtroom, while Forsyth and Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg appeared by video conference.
Ybarra received a midterm sentence of six years for the charge, plus an additional year for the enhancement. She previously pleaded not guilty to a first-degree premeditated murder charge, which carries a 25-year-to-life prison sentence, although it was reduced as part of a plea deal she struck with prosecutors in June.
Lompoc woman faces 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in knife attack
A Lompoc woman has pleaded guilty to a felony charge in the stabbing death of a 55-year-old man in March 2019.
The deal was based, in part, on a potential jury verdict of less than murder had the case gone to trial. Forsyth intended to use a justifiable homicide defense for Ybarra, who stabbed Larsson to death with a sharpened kitchen knife believing he molested a 3-year-old girl days earlier.
Schoenburg read an impact statement from Barbara Root, Larsson's sister who lives in Pennsylvania and who disputed the accusations against her brother.
"Eric was a kind soul and found the most joy in his life through helping others," Root said. "[Ybarra] plotted, ambushed and carried out his execution, after her mind was fed false accusations against him, and believing she would be some sort of hero."
Lompoc Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing shortly before 9 p.m. on March 23, 2019, in the 400 block of North J Street, where they found Larsson suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He later died at a local hospital.
Ybarra was arrested days later after allegedly making incriminating statements to police during questioning, according to court documents.
During an October 2019 discovery hearing, evidence surfaced that Ybarra was motivated to stab Larsson to death with a sharpened kitchen knife following the molestation accusation from the girl's mother.
At her sentencing, McGregor said Ybarra acted as "judge, jury and executioner," according to Forsyth, although the allegation was never proven in court.
Larsson did not have history of sex crimes, according to Howard T. Root, Barbara's husband, although Root added that his brother-in-law struggled with homelessness and drug addiction for years following two separate head injuries.
Larsson, a carpenter by trade and Lompoc native, suffered a work-related head injury in the 1980s that left him unconscious for days and experienced a separate, unspecified head injury in 2012.
He lived in Carpinteria for years before before becoming uprooted and lived at the J Street residence for two months in an attempt to get back on his feet before he died, Root said, adding that Larsson and Ybarra did not know each other.
"He didn’t deserve to die in a manner that he died, for a killer to get away with such a light sentence is incredible," Root said. "This truly devastated both of us, particularly my wife."
Tuesday, July 28
INCIDENT — At 2:16 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North Z Street.
Monday, July 27
INCIDENT — At 12:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a pursuit in the area of West Ocean Avenue and North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 300 block alley of North N and O streets.
Sunday, July 26
INCIDENT — At 12:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:56 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 600 block of North Fourth Street.
Saturday, July 25
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North K Street and West laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of West Apricot Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:20 a.m., Moises Partida-Cervantes, 23, was arrested in the area of Flordale and West Ocean avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit and run resulting in death or injury, driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, kidnapping, attempted murder and violation of a court order.
Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, July 24
INCIDENT — At 6:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of West Lemon Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the area of North D Street and east Airport Avenue.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of North T Street and West College Avenue.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
Monday, July 20
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the area of East Airport Avenue and North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of East Cypress Avenue and South Second Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire in the 4600 block of Jalama Road.
Santa Barbara County Most Wanted
Stephanie Herrera
Paul Garcia
Alejandro Mora
Jesus Rojas Vega
Juan Arellano
Rene Lopez
Hector Lara
Jesseca Butkovic
Luis Alvarado
Anthony Navarro
Wednesday, July 29
INCIDENT — At 9:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 100 block of North M Street.
Thursday, July 30
INCIDENT — At 10:41 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Ocean Avenue and South R Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:35 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of North F Street and East College Avenue.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.