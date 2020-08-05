Lompoc woman sentenced to 7 years in state prison for March 2019 stabbing death

A Santa Maria judge on Wednesday sentenced a Lompoc woman to seven years in state prison for her role in the emotionally-driven stabbing death of a 55-year-old man inside a residence in March 2019.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor handed down the sentence to Darlene Ybarra, 36, who pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter of Eric Larsson and admitted an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon, a knife, according to Dillon Forsyth, Ybarra's attorney.

Ybarra appeared in person inside the courtroom, while Forsyth and Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg appeared by video conference.

Ybarra received a midterm sentence of six years for the charge, plus an additional year for the enhancement. She previously pleaded not guilty to a first-degree premeditated murder charge, which carries a 25-year-to-life prison sentence, although it was reduced as part of a plea deal she struck with prosecutors in June.

The deal was based, in part, on a potential jury verdict of less than murder had the case gone to trial. Forsyth intended to use a justifiable homicide defense for Ybarra, who stabbed Larsson to death with a sharpened kitchen knife believing he molested a 3-year-old girl days earlier.

Schoenburg read an impact statement from Barbara Root, Larsson's sister who lives in Pennsylvania and who disputed the accusations against her brother.