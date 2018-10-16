A Lompoc woman now is facing felony vehicular manslaughter charges in connection to an Oct. 1 crash on Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach. The victim in the crash, a Santa Barbara man, died Thursday after being in a coma.
Dinara Arevalo, 24, is charged with the following: vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence; felony evading an officer causing death; and special allegations of infliction of great bodily injury. She was previously charged with evading arrest causing great bodily injury and special allegation of infliction of great bodily injury resulting in a comatose state. After Michael D. Garcia, 58, died, the District Attorney's Office filed the amended charges against Arevalo.
She pleaded not guilty to the initial charges Oct. 5.
Arevalo will appear in Lompoc Superior Court on Oct. 18 for arraignment on her newly amended felony complaint.
At 5:04 p.m. Oct. 1, California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a 2001 Toyota Rav4, on southbound Highway 101, south of Arroyo Quemado. The driver of the Rav4, identified as Arevalo, attempted to pass slower-moving traffic on the right shoulder when she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a 2018 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Brett J. Bronstad, 60, of Santa Barbara.
According to the CHP, Arevalo's car overturned several times and came to rest on its roof in the center median. Bronstad's vehicle also overturned and came to rest on its roof adjacent to the railroad tracks on a dirt embankment of the freeway.
Garcia was a passenger in Bronstad's car; both Garcia and Bronstad suffered facial lacerations as a result of the crash and were transported to an area hospital, according to CHP.
Arevalo was not injured in the crash, and was arrested following the incident. She remains in custody with bail set at $150,000.