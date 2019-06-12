{{featured_button_text}}
A 35-year-old Lompoc woman arrested Monday in connection to the death of her 74-year-old missing neighbor has been charged with murder, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege Melissa Martin killed her Eldri Jauch with a deadly weapon — identified as a baseball bat — on June 5. Jauch was last seen the morning of June 4, according to the Lompoc Police Department, and reported missing on June 6.

Martin did not enter a plea during her Wednesday afternoon appearance in Lompoc Superior Court, opting to continue the arraignment until July. She is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail, on a $2 million bail.

Lompoc Police located Jauch's body at Martin's home on Sunday, following a tip from a witness. Officers tracked Martin to a home in the area of Santa Ynez and arrested her on suspicion of murder.

