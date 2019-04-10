A Lompoc woman is facing charges that include DUI and vehicle theft after she reportedly crashed a stolen car Tuesday afternoon in Santa Maria.
Keely Gabriella Gonzalez, 26, was arrested by deputies with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Her charges include reckless evading of a peace officer, vehicle theft, driving under the influence, and driving on a suspended license.
Around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, a Sheriff’s deputy reported observing a vehicle being driven in a reckless and erratic manner near the 500 block of West Main Street in Santa Maria.
“Despite attempts by the deputy to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused and continued to drive recklessly,” read a portion of a report from the Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies backed off and the driver eventually lost control and crashed in the area of West Main Street and South Simas Road. The driver was extricated from the car and determined to be intoxicated.”
Earlier in the day, the Santa Barbara County Public Safety Dispatch Center had broadcast an alert provided by the California Highway Patrol that involved the stolen vehicle.
Gonzalez was the lone occupant in the vehicle. She was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and then booked into the Santa Barbara Main Jail on $75,000 bail.
To contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Santa Maria Station, call 805-934-6150 or the non-emergency line at 805-683-2724. For anonymous tips, call 805-681-4171 or visit https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.