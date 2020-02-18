You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc teenager arrested on gang, gun charges

Emmanuel Hernandez

Hernandez

 Contributed by Lompoc Police Department

A Lompoc man suspected of being a member of a street gang was arrested Monday and charged with multiple gang- and firearm-related crimes.

Emmanuel Hernandez, 18, was taken into custody by Lompoc Police officers around 3:52 p.m. from the 300 block of West Maple Avenue. He is alleged to have been in possession of a loaded gun at the time of his arrest. Hernandez is a documented gang member, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Hernandez’s felony charges include possession of a firearm in public, possession of a firearm by a gang member, participation in a criminal street gang, and violation of the city of Lompoc gang injunction.

He was booked at the Lompoc Jail.

