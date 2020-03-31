Lompoc teenager arrested on attempted murder, gang-related charges

An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly flashed gang signs and shot a person in late February, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Daniel Diaz Salazar was booked on felony charges of attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang. The victim of the shooting survived.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Feb. 29, according to Lompoc Police. Salazar reportedly walked up to a vehicle and displayed gang signs before shooting the victim, who was standing outside his vehicle. Salazar then fled the area, police said.

Officers and detectives with the Lompoc Police Department identified Salazar as the suspected shooter through follow-up investigation and obtained an arrest warrant.

Salazar was located and arrested around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North H Street.

Anybody with information about the case is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Department to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.

