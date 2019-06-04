A Lompoc taxi driver was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run after allegedly striking a child in a crosswalk with his vehicle.
Mathew J. Buell, 30, was taken into custody after allegedly hitting the child, who was pushing his bicycle alongside his grandmother, in a crosswalk at East Ocean Avenue and E Street and then fleeing the scene. The child was not seriously hurt, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The incident occurred around 10:09 a.m. Buell is alleged to have left the scene after the collision and only returned after witnesses caught up to him and convinced him to go back.
After returning, Buell was found to be "very intoxicated," according to Lompoc Police.
Buell's charges include driving while impaired causing injury and fleeing the scene of a traffic collision causing injury. Both are felonies. He is being held at the Lompoc Jail.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged by police to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.