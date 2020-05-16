Lompoc suspect pleads guilty to accessory in the killing of Sarah Stoffle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lompoc man pleaded guilty last week to a felony charge of accessory in the shooting death of 18-year-old Sarah Stoffle in March.

Robert James Scott, 23, of Lompoc appeared before Superior Court Judge John McGregor on May 8 to plead guilty to the charge of accessory to murder after the fact for his role in the death of Stoffle, who was shot and killed on March 25 at a residence in the 300 block of North Y Street.

In addition to the accessory charge, Scott pleaded guilty to a car theft charge in an unrelated felony case.

Under his plea, Scott will have to serve 18 months of prison time and an additional 18 months of supervised release, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg.

He will serve concurrent prison sentences for both cases, she said.

Scott will appear for a sentencing hearing June 18 in Santa Maria.