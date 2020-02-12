Lompoc shooting victim identified as 39-year-old resident; suspect not yet identified

A 39-year-old Lompoc man was identified as the victim of Saturday's shooting in the 600 block of North Fourth Street, according to a Lompoc Police spokesman.

Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias on Wednesday identified Bobby Contreras as the man found deceased inside of a residence on Saturday.

Police responded to the call of a person not breathing inside a home in the 600 block of North Fourth Street shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, Arias said, adding that the call came from a family member.

Initially, Lompoc Police reported that Contreras had died from stab wounds but later attributed the death to a shooting.

A suspect has not been identified, according to Arias.

Officials would not disclose whether the shooting was gang-related but are continuing to investigate.