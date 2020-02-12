You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lompoc shooting victim identified as 39-year-old resident; suspect not yet identified

Lompoc shooting victim identified as 39-year-old resident; suspect not yet identified

{{featured_button_text}}

A 39-year-old Lompoc man was identified as the victim of Saturday's shooting in the 600 block of North Fourth Street, according to a Lompoc Police spokesman. 

Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias on Wednesday identified Bobby Contreras as the man found deceased inside of a residence on Saturday.

Police responded to the call of a person not breathing inside a home in the 600 block of North Fourth Street shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, Arias said, adding that the call came from a family member. 

Initially, Lompoc Police reported that Contreras had died from stab wounds but later attributed the death to a shooting.  

A suspect has not been identified, according to Arias. 

Officials would not disclose whether the shooting was gang-related but are continuing to investigate. 

Anyone with information about the shooting or who is in possession of surveillance video is asked to share it with police by calling 805-736-2341, ext. 8121. Information can be left anonymously.

COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News