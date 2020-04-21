Lompoc prison officials converting old factory into coronavirus mobile hospital
Lompoc prison officials converting old factory into coronavirus mobile hospital

An unused factory located on the campus of the Lompoc federal prison will be converted into a mobile hospital to treat the increasing number of inmates infected with COVID-19, accounting for nearly one-third of the confirmed cases in Santa Barbara County.

Since March 15, a total of 429 infections have been confirmed, including 99 inmates and 29 prison staff members, according to county public health officials. 

Of the prison infections, 12 inmates and one staff member were hospitalized locally, while a 66-year-old inmate died Friday after contracting COVID-19, according to sheriff's Lt. Brian Olmstead. 

The outbreak is one of the largest in the federal prison system, underscoring the need among local officials for an onsite mobile hospital to shore up space in local medical facilities. 

The request to utilize a decommissioned military uniform factory on the prison's campus to house infected inmates who don't require ventilators was placed with the Bureau of Prisons on April 13, Olmstead said.

The plan is to convert the building into an ad hoc medical facility and involves two phases.

In the first phase, which is underway, prison construction staff will convert 11 existing office spaces into isolation cubicles that will house 22 patients.

In the second phase, which has yet to be approved, prison officials will work with the Army Corps of Engineers to outfit the rest of the building, which will likely involve converting the factory portion into a congregate facility with 60 to 80 beds, Olmstead said. 

The timeline for the hospital's completion is anywhere between eight to 14 days, according to Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, who is working with prison and other elected officials. 

Once the mobile hospital is running, infected inmates hospitalized in Lompoc will be moved back to the prison for treatment. 

The Bureau of Prisons has transferred more than 60 medical and nonmedical personnel from other facilities to the Lompoc prison, where coronavirus has taken a toll on staffing levels. 

The personnel will assist with duties that include inmate security and facility modifications for the mobile hospital. 

Staff are following a comprehensive approach to containing infection that includes regular cleaning and disinfecting spaces throughout the complex and implementing 100% screening for all personnel entering the prison, according to officials.  

An ample supply of personal protective equipment has been provided for staff, including gowns and eye protection, and cloth face-coverings were issued to all staff and inmates, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

After sending a letter to prison officials last week, Congressman Salud Carbajal, along with two state senators, penned a second letter Tuesday, calling on Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal to expedite the provision of medical care at the Lompoc prison.

“The letter highlights the urgent need for a medical facility to be built and fully equipped with resources, including personal protective equipment and ventilators,” the letter read.

