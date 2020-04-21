Lompoc prison officials converting old factory into coronavirus mobile hospital

In the second phase, which has yet to be approved, prison officials will work with the Army Corps of Engineers to outfit the rest of the building, which will likely involve converting the factory portion into a congregate facility with 60 to 80 beds, Olmstead said.

The timeline for the hospital's completion is anywhere between eight to 14 days, according to Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, who is working with prison and other elected officials.

Once the mobile hospital is running, infected inmates hospitalized in Lompoc will be moved back to the prison for treatment.

The Bureau of Prisons has transferred more than 60 medical and nonmedical personnel from other facilities to the Lompoc prison, where coronavirus has taken a toll on staffing levels.

The personnel will assist with duties that include inmate security and facility modifications for the mobile hospital.

Staff are following a comprehensive approach to containing infection that includes regular cleaning and disinfecting spaces throughout the complex and implementing 100% screening for all personnel entering the prison, according to officials.