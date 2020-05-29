Lompoc prison identifies third inmate who died from COVID-19
Lompoc prison identifies third inmate who died from COVID-19

020218 U.S. Penitentiary Lompoc 05.jpg (copy)
The highest security prison at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lompoc, is shown in this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo. Employees at the prison are speaking out against the partial shutdown of the U.S. government, which has left them working without immediate pay.

 Len Wood, Staff

Lompoc prison officials on Friday identified a third inmate who died from COVID-19 as 37-year-old Mohamed Yusuf. 

Yusuf was found unresponsive at Lompoc's Federal Correctional Institution at 1 p.m. on Monday, according to Bureau of Prisons officials, and pronounced dead a short time later after attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Yusuf tested positive for coronavirus on May 7 and was isolated in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, prison officials said. 

A naturalized Swedish citizen, Yusuf had been incarcerated at the prison since May 24, 2018 and was serving an 11-year sentence out of the Eastern District of New York for conspiracy to provide material support to al-Shabaab, which is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. Government. 

His death is the first reported coronavirus death at the Federal Correctional Institution, prison officials said. Two inmates at the prison's U.S. Penitentiary facility -- 75-year-old Jimmy Lee Houston and 68-year-old Oliver M. Boling --died from the disease on May 6 and April 18, respectively. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

