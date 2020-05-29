Lompoc prison identifies third inmate who died from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lompoc prison officials on Friday identified a third inmate who died from COVID-19 as 37-year-old Mohamed Yusuf.

Yusuf was found unresponsive at Lompoc's Federal Correctional Institution at 1 p.m. on Monday, according to Bureau of Prisons officials, and pronounced dead a short time later after attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Yusuf tested positive for coronavirus on May 7 and was isolated in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, prison officials said.

A naturalized Swedish citizen, Yusuf had been incarcerated at the prison since May 24, 2018 and was serving an 11-year sentence out of the Eastern District of New York for conspiracy to provide material support to al-Shabaab, which is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. Government.