Several Lompoc residents were arrested and multiple guns and drugs were seized as a result of a sweep conducted by the Lompoc Police Department this week in conjunction with other area law enforcement agencies.
The Lompoc Police Department conducted about 60 compliance checks throughout the Lompoc area, according to officials. Eleven people were arrested for a range of crimes as a result of the checks, with assistance provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Santa Barbara County Probation, Santa Barbara City Police Department and the state parole office.
Among those arrested were 28-year-old Eddie Morello; Edgar Gutierrez, 24; Eric Catalan, 23; Ian Coggin, 48; Jose Cruz, 23; Justin Howren Jr., 23; Kiari Carter, 24; Nicholas Freitas, 36; Oscar Diaz, 26; Shaylee Lopez, 18; and Vanessa Gonzales, 27.
Their charges include possession of a concealed firearm, possession for sale of narcotics, felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, vehicle theft and outstanding warrants.
The Lompoc Police Department reported that it seized two illegal firearms, about 1 pound of methamphetamine, and “a large amount” of cocaine. Those items were seized from subjects who were already on county probation, according to the Lompoc Police Department.