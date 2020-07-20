You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc police seeking information related to Saturday shooting

The Lompoc Police Department is seeking information from the community related to a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in the eastern portion of the city.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 5:41 p.m. at the intersection of East Airport Avenue and North Fourth Street. No victims or suspects were located in the area, but officers reported finding evidence that a shooting had occurred.

The Lompoc Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to contact the department at 805-736-2341 or via the LPD’s mobile app.

