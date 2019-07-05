Two people are accused of stealing a pair of TVs and other items from the Walmart store in Lompoc last month, and the Lompoc Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the suspects.
On Friday, Lompoc police released photos taken from surveillance video that shows the suspects — believed to be a man and a woman — allegedly stealing the items from the store on June 12.
The male suspect is alleged to have distracted a female customer service employee who was checking receipts by the store’s exit, which allowed the female suspect to exit the store while pushing a shopping cart with the stolen items, according to Lompoc police.
Anyone with information about the thefts is encouraged by Lompoc police to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341 or through the department’s smartphone app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.