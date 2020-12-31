Lompoc Police seek identity of man accused of peeping into residence

Lompoc Police are investigating a report of a man who was allegedly caught on a video surveillance system peeping into a residence on Wednesday.

The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. at an unspecified location in the southwest portion of the city, according to Lompoc Police Cpl. Charles Scott.

Scott didn't provide the street name to protect the privacy of the victim and the integrity of the investigation.

Surveillance cameras gave the residents, who were inside their home at the time, notification that someone was in the backyard, according to Scott.

The unidentified man was observed on camera looking into the windows of the residence for several minutes before he was seen running through the backyard and fleeing over the fence.

The suspect is described as a white male adult in his mid 30s, with facial hair, wearing a plaid jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

