Lompoc Police seek help identifying woman who took items from store

Lompoc Police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman who reportedly stole multiple items from a business in the 1300 block of North H Street on Friday.
The alleged shoplifting occurred at an undetermined time, according to Sgt. Scott Morgan.
Anyone with information regarding the woman's identity is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
INCIDENT — At 4:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:18 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block alley of North D and E streets.
INCIDENT — At 5:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired or heard in the 2200 block of Briar Creek Way.
INCIDENT — At 5:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a police pursuit in the area of East Laurel Avenue and North Second Street.
Monday, Sept. 7
INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of West North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 12:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 500 block of North H Street and an arrest was made.
Sunday, Sept. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:48 a.m., Alexandria Almost Rodriguez, 23, was arrested in the area of southbound Highway 1 and mile marker 35 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%; and excessive blood alcohol or refusal to take a chemical test.
Saturday, Sept. 5
INCIDENT — At 4:17 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of battery with serious bodily injury in the 200 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of of shots fired or heard in the 600 block of North X Street.
ARREST — At 7:04 p.m., Jose Raymundo Ramos, 18, was arrested in the 500 block of North R Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in death or injury; and evading a police officer and driving without a license, both misdemeanors.
Friday, Sept. 4
INCIDENT — At 3:21 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 700 block of North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:38 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 100 block of East North Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:08 p.m, Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 300 block of East Pine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:25 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a police pursuit in the 100 block of South J Street and an arrest was made.
Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.
Thursday, Sept. 3:
INCIDENT — At 6:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1200 block of North H Street. Officers contacted and counseled the person.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of North M Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
INCIDENT — At 1:32 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
Sunday, Aug. 30
INCIDENT — At 12:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Cypress Avenue and South L Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 200 block of South H Street.
ARREST — At 9:45 a.m., Leah Jo Worden, 55, was arrested in the 200 block of North E Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; and resisting an officer with additional force.
Saturday, Aug. 29
INCIDENT — At 9:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North E Street.
ARREST — At 2:05 p.m., Juan Manuel Pacheco, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of East College Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, vehicle theft, obstruction, driving on a suspended license and battery on a first responder.
Friday, Aug. 28
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, Aug. 27
INCIDENT — At 4:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of West Pine Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
ARREST — At 7:32 a.m., Anthony Gabrell Aristizabal, 28, was arrested in the area of Bailey Avenue and Highway 246 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
INCIDENT — At 5:12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North G Street.
ARREST — At 2:03 p.m., Raul Alejandro Florez, 25, was arrested in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm; first-degree burglary; and violating a protective order.
Monday, Aug. 24
INCIDENT — At 9:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
Saturday, Aug. 22
ARREST — At 1:51 p.m., Isacc De Luna, 20, was arrested near the area of Harris Grade Road and Burton Mesa Boulevard and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury; driving without a license and operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner.
ARREST — At 6:26 p.m., Jose Eduardo Martinez, 32, was arrested in the 400 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment; brandishing a weapon, non-firearm; threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, battery, possession of paraphernalia and a warrant.
Friday, Aug. 21
INCIDENT — At 2:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 200 block alley of North K and L streets.
INCIDENT — At 9:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the area of North Seventh Street and East College Avenue.
ARREST — At 7:33 am., John Richard Pratt, 59, was arrested in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, August 20
INCIDENT — At 8:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Countrywood Drive.
INCIDENT — At 9:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
Wednesday, August 19
INCIDENT — At 10:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an explosion in the 1600 block of West Central Avenue.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, August 18
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 1500 block of North H Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, August 17
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, August 16
INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of North I Street and West Oak Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:01 p.m., Dion Frederick, 28, was arrested in the 200 block of North M Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
Saturday, August 15
INCIDENT — At 5:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1500 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of Archer Court.
Friday, August 14
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Thursday, August 13
INCIDENT — At 12:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, August 11
INCIDENT — At 3:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of North H Street.
Wednesday, August 12:
INCIDENT — At 4:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of East Highway 246.
INCIDENT — At 8:52 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North G Street and East College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of South N Street.
ARREST — At 3:49 p.m., Francis M. Delong, 48, was arrested in the 500 block of East Highway 246 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force; brandishing a deadly weapon; nonfirearm; battery on emergency personnel; and probation violations.
Monday, August 10
INCIDENT — At 5:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of East Pine Avenue and North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 6 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of West Chestnut Avenue and North N Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Sunday, August 9
INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shorts heard/fired in the area of North Second Street and East Chestnut Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1300 block of West Loquat Avenue.
Saturday, August 8
INCIDENT — At 1:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of East Pine Avenue and North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:37 p.m, Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 700 block alley of North D and E streets.
Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.
Friday, August 7
INCIDENT — At 6:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 700 block of Summerwood Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 900 block of West Alden Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a homicide in the 700 block of North E Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
INCIDENT — At 10:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapon violation in the 900 block of North H Street.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
INCIDENT — At 9:35 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block alley of North Fourth and Fifth streets.
INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shots heard/fired in the area of East Pine Avenue and North Seventh Street.
Monday, Aug. 3
INCIDENT — At 9:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Saturday, Aug.1
INCIDENT — At 12:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1300 block of North V Street.
